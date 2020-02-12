Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 112,069 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,069 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.58% of TELUS worth $136,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 557,574 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TELUS by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,457,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,605,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,955,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,120,000 after buying an additional 121,028 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,293,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 387,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TELUS by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,821,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,535,000 after buying an additional 162,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TU. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TU traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

