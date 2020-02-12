Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 562,064 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,857,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 562,064 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of Bank of Montreal worth $144,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,618,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,300,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,429,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,699,000 after purchasing an additional 391,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 75,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.