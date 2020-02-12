Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 803,078 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 803,078 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.86% of Restaurant Brands International worth $163,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.12. 542,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,375. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

