Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian National Railway worth $443,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 230,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 51,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

CNI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. 14,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $81.03 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

