Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,942 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.92% of CME Group worth $660,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

Shares of CME traded down $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

