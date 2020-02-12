Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 2.66% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $55,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

