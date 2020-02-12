Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $97,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $3,226,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $233.95. 954,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,666,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $169.27 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

