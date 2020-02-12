Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Ecolab worth $137,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $160.11 and a one year high of $209.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

