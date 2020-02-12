Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 556,316 shares during the quarter. Varian Medical Systems makes up approximately 1.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 3.56% of Varian Medical Systems worth $460,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,553,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,804 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.58. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

