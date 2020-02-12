Fiera Capital Corp Buys 15,626 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.68% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $238,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,452. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

