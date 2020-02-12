Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,799 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Pembina Pipeline worth $71,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,906,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 207,571.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 93,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

PBA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,767. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

