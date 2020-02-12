Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,702,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595,111 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.52% of B2Gold worth $63,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

BTG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 350,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,601,643. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

