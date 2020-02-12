Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $182,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $309.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $309.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

