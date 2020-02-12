Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $70,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $212.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day moving average is $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $155.64 and a 52-week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

