Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $311,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after buying an additional 237,373 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after buying an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.72. The stock had a trading volume of 94,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.37 and its 200 day moving average is $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.00 and a one year high of $338.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

