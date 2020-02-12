Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.69% of CGI worth $154,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CGI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CGI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in CGI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 348,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 6,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

