Fiera Capital Corp Has $101.88 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,957 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.17% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $101,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,895,000 after buying an additional 1,543,300 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,667,000 after acquiring an additional 259,917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after acquiring an additional 248,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 616.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 223,913 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 75,066 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

RBA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,274. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

