Fiera Capital Corp Has $136.30 Million Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,091,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,619 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.14% of Open Text worth $136,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,910,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,013,000 after purchasing an additional 295,875 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 64,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.22. 14,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.56. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

