Fiera Capital Corp Has $148.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,557 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $148,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.79. 3,078,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,713,285. The stock has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $141.25 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

