Fiera Capital Corp Has $218.74 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,131 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Analog Devices worth $218,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.