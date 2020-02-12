Fiera Capital Corp Has $49.64 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.24% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $49,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.99. 17,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,017. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

