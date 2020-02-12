Fiera Capital Corp Has $51.07 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $51,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.87. 579,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,916,323. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

