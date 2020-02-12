Fiera Capital Corp Has $615.47 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,430 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.53% of HDFC Bank worth $615,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 3,902,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after buying an additional 2,066,692 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after buying an additional 1,633,596 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,226,000 after buying an additional 1,369,760 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,127. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

