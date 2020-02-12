Fiera Capital Corp Has $721.61 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 2.54% of AutoZone worth $721,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

NYSE AZO traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,052.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,134.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,133.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $882.87 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

