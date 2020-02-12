Fiera Capital Corp Has $86.61 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,250 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.34% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $86,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 402,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

