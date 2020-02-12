Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $304,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RY. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

