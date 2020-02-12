Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.33% of Franco Nevada worth $259,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $114.52. 11,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,726. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.64.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

