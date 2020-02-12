Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,439 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.97% of Entegris worth $65,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Entegris by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $50.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,074. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.