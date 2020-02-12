Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 213,729 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Tc Pipelines worth $80,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 115.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth about $17,926,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

