Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,312,268 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.72% of U.S. Bancorp worth $662,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 180,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,496,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

