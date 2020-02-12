Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 13,521 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of UnitedHealth Group worth $274,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

