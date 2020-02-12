Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 225,754 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,621,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Shaw Communications worth $53,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 34.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,553,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,856,000 after purchasing an additional 916,145 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $14,737,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after purchasing an additional 362,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 23,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,753. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 84.26%.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

