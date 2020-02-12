Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 22,962 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $121,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 150.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 85,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.65. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.18 and a 12 month high of $305.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

