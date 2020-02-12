Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 697,181 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.53% of United Technologies worth $688,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,864,000 after purchasing an additional 361,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.15. 229,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,861. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

