Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 733,940 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 733,940 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 2.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.42% of Nike worth $667,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Nike by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 47,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.