Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 972,927 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Oracle worth $622,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 46.7% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 2,817,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,117,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

