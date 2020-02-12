Fiera Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,388 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Immunomedics worth $60,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,951. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

