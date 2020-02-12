Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,706 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $168,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 191,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.22. 99,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $123.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

