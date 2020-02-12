Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $48,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

C traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046,267. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

