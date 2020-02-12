Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,207 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.5% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.45% of Mastercard worth $1,361,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.11. 1,076,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $335.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.68. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

