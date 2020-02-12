Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $57,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $226.60. The company had a trading volume of 800,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average is $215.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.