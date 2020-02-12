Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866,830 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Manulife Financial worth $80,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,574. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.