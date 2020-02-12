Fiera Capital Corp Sells 35,689 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,689 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $60,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,901,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,360 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.56. 7,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.37 and a one year high of $136.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

