Fiera Capital Corp Sells 39,165 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,165 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.6% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.46% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $471,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $107,356,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,945,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 571,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.06. 19,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

