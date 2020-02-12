Fiera Capital Corp Sells 420,028 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,497,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 420,028 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.49% of Suncor Energy worth $245,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,157. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

