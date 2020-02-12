Fiera Capital Corp Sells 50,451 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,451 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Copart worth $54,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Copart by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 693,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 449,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 in the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

