Fiera Capital Corp Sells 749,209 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,228,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 749,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.43% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $295,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

