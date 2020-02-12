Fiera Capital Corp Sells 84,492 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,492 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.90% of Berry Global Group worth $56,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 17,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

