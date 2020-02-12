Fiera Capital Corp Sells 87,782 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,746,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,782 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.19% of Enbridge worth $149,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $43.01. 1,279,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.