Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

FSZ traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.03. 110,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.13. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.73 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

